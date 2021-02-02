Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,600 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the December 31st total of 180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on Mechel PAO in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 331.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 194,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,869. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. Mechel PAO has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

About Mechel PAO

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

