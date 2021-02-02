Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) vs. Deltagen (OTCMKTS:DGEN) Head-To-Head Review

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) and Deltagen (OTCMKTS:DGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medpace and Deltagen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medpace $860.97 million 5.72 $100.44 million $3.02 45.56 Deltagen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than Deltagen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Medpace shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Medpace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of Deltagen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Medpace and Deltagen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medpace 0 3 3 0 2.50 Deltagen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medpace currently has a consensus target price of $103.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.13%. Given Medpace’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Medpace is more favorable than Deltagen.

Risk and Volatility

Medpace has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deltagen has a beta of 20.88, suggesting that its stock price is 1,988% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medpace and Deltagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medpace 13.87% 17.67% 10.95% Deltagen N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Medpace beats Deltagen on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc., a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services. The company also provides bio-analytical laboratory services, clinical human pharmacology, imaging services, and electrocardiography reading support for clinical trials. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Deltagen Company Profile

Deltagen, Inc. provides drug discovery tools and services to the biopharmaceutical industry and to the academic research community in the United States. The company offers a suite of programs designed to enhance the efficiency of drug discovery, including access to biological models, as well as small-molecule and secreted protein drug targets. It also provides target validation data in the areas of immunology and metabolic diseases. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

