Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after acquiring an additional 955,250 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $121,522,000 after acquiring an additional 718,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after acquiring an additional 659,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.54. 131,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,690. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $154.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $121.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

