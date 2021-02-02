Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,895,200 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 2,396,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPNGF traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.40. 35,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.98. Meituan has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $53.20.

Get Meituan alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPNGF. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Meituan in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Meituan in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Meituan Company Profile

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Meituan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meituan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.