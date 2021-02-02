Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Has $9.16 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 5.1% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,293,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $234,283,000 after purchasing an additional 184,686 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $170.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.18. The stock has a market cap of $310.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

