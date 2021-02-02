MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $127.93

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $127.93 and traded as high as $139.35. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) shares last traded at $137.70, with a volume of 396,194 shares changing hands.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €121.31 ($142.71).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €140.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €127.93.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

