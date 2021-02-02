Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives $94.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRCY. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $70.63 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average of $76.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total transaction of $89,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,208 shares in the company, valued at $20,046,080.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 12,448 shares of company stock worth $972,541 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 31.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,761,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,933,000 after purchasing an additional 656,735 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 18.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,926,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,239,000 after purchasing an additional 301,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 24.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,518,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,655,000 after purchasing an additional 295,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,699,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,081,000 after purchasing an additional 223,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

