Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$2.35-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $925-945 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $928.81 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.35-2.42 EPS.

Shares of MRCY stock traded up $4.36 on Tuesday, hitting $74.99. The stock had a trading volume of 783,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,271. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.41. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.29.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $89,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,208 shares in the company, valued at $20,046,080.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,448 shares of company stock worth $972,541. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.