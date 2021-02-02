Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Announces Earnings Results

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.64, Fidelity Earnings reports. Meridian had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 16.13%.

Shares of MRBK opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $123.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Get Meridian alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Meridian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.