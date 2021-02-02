Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.64, Fidelity Earnings reports. Meridian had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

MRBK stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Meridian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

