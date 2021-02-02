Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $103.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $121.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Shares of MTH opened at $82.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

