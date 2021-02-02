MetaMorph Reaches Market Cap of $221,438.02 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $221,438.02 and approximately $43,663.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00065483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.19 or 0.00844629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00047438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,733.79 or 0.04862111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00034840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00014757 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

