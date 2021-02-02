MetLife, Inc. (MET) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

MetLife has raised its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. MetLife has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MetLife to earn $6.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

MET stock opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.43. MetLife has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

