Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises about 0.7% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.12% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $31,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $36.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,217.56. 2,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,195. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,271.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,181.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,056.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $823.08.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

