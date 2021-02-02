MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,620,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 21,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,995,223. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.24.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

