Michael Darren Murphy Sells 5,813 Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) Stock

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) Director Michael Darren Murphy sold 5,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.46, for a total transaction of C$101,494.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$137,934.

Shares of TXG opened at C$17.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 28.75. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.79 and a 12-month high of C$25.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.87.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$332.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.9806021 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.50.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

