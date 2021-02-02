Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 429.29 ($5.61).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCRO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

LON MCRO opened at GBX 418.40 ($5.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.21. Micro Focus International plc has a 12 month low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,035.20 ($13.52). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 424.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 326.79.

Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

