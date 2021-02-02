Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.6% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.77.

MSFT stock opened at $239.65 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $242.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,858 shares of company stock valued at $78,540,817. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

