Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lessened by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,568 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.2% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.77.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,858 shares of company stock worth $78,540,817 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $239.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $242.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

