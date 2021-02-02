Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.77.

Shares of MSFT opened at $239.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.40 and its 200-day moving average is $214.19. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $242.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,858 shares of company stock worth $78,540,817 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Microsoft by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

