Middleton & Co Inc MA Acquires 7,152 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,572,000 after acquiring an additional 958,866 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,095,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $31,149,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Xylem by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 972,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,781,000 after buying an additional 240,481 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 808.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after buying an additional 227,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

XYL traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.12. 5,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.01. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $108.84.

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,436.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,344 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

