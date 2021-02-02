Middleton & Co Inc MA Buys Shares of 37,899 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $68.93. 68,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,044,365. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a PE ratio of -57.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

