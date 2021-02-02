Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $11.44 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 1.4% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Intuit by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,494,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $6.97 on Tuesday, hitting $380.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,006. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.59. The firm has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $398.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.90.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

