Middleton & Co Inc MA Purchases 454 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.8% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.90. 96,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,455,002. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $183.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.52.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.62.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

