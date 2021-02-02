Middleton & Co Inc MA Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.4% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

BlackRock stock traded up $17.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $730.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,226. The firm has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $788.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $722.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $640.46.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,968 shares of company stock worth $2,844,705 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

