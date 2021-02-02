Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 22,183 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,183 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 233.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.51. 5,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,009. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $131.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

