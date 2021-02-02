Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 40 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $18.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.23. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $375.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of -116.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $3,526,680.00. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at $31,549,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,656 shares of company stock worth $48,680,572. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

