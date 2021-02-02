MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $411.41 million, a P/E ratio of 121.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

In related news, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

