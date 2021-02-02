MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $411.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $33.46.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.88%.

In related news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOFG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 384.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 104.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

