Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Short Interest Up 55.6% in January

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,700 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 451,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of MLND stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a market cap of $39.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.12. Equities research analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MLND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

