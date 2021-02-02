Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of AZP-531 and ATR-101 which are in clinical stage. Millendo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as OvaScience Inc., is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Get Millendo Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.54.

Shares of MLND opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.12. Research analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. 41.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Millendo Therapeutics (MLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.