Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

NASDAQ:TIGO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.76. 44,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $48.46. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.