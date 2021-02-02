Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2021

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

NASDAQ:TIGO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.76. 44,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $48.46. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Recommended Story: Strangles

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.