Mimecast (MIME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mimecast to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $46.33. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $59.48.

In related news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,213.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,771,950. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Mimecast from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

