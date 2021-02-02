Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Reaches $20.72 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $363,399.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be purchased for $20.72 or 0.00059184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00048975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00144056 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00066538 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00257378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00064695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00037645 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 234,787 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

