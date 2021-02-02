Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Achieves Market Cap of $5.61 Million

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be purchased for approximately $659.27 or 0.01888223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and $1.11 million worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00048075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00143876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00066897 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00257526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00064793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00037581 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 8,504 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance.

Mirrored Netflix Token Trading

Mirrored Netflix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.