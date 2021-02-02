Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Mitie Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

MITFF stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. Mitie Group has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

