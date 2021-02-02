Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,438 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,604,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,358,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,493,000.

Shares of BTAQU opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56.

About Burgundy Technology Acquisition

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

