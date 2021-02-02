Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $331,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.