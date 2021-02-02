Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New Investment in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,283,000.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of CTAQU stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.43. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Profile

There is no company description available for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.