Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 19,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 51,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 59.9% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.0% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $270.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $290.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

