Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $128.97 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.99. The firm has a market cap of $317.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

