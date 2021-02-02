MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Increased to $207.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $207.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $124.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.45.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $164.32 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $192.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.33 and a 200-day moving average of $131.75.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

