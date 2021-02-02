Model N (MODN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Model N (NYSE:MODN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Model N to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Model N to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Model N alerts:

MODN opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.51 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MODN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $320,375.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $562,840.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,985,906.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,881 shares of company stock worth $1,290,010. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.