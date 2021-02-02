Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Moderna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.72.

MRNA opened at $157.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.57 and a 200-day moving average of $94.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $185.98.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $1,736,400.00. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,858.38. Insiders sold a total of 463,667 shares of company stock worth $58,774,875 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 645.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

