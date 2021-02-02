Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Shares Gap Up to $22.60

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.60, but opened at $24.95. Mohawk Group shares last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 20,092 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MWK. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 4.78.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.27. Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. The business had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,927,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,605,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

