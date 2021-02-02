Montage Gold Corp. (MAU.V) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp. (MAU.V) (CVE:MAU) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Montage Gold Corp. (MAU.V) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Montage Gold Corp. (MAU.V) in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

CVE MAU opened at C$1.00 on Monday. Montage Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$1.27.

About Montage Gold Corp. (MAU.V)

Montage Gold Corp. (TSXV:MAU) is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project ("MGP"), located in northwest CÃ´te d'Ivoire, which hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.5Mt grading 0.91 g/t for 1,536koz of gold, based on a 0.5 g/t cutoff grade.

