Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires New Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the third quarter valued at $76,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at $90,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,160.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $415,435.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,535,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,392,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QUOT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

QUOT opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $819.05 million, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $121.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

