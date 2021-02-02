Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALXN. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $155.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.86. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $162.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Svb Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.73.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

