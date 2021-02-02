Montecito Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $466.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $189.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $441.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $470.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

