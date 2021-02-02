Montecito Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.19. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $64.74.

